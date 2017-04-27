Sports April 27

Women’s tennis completes its season

The Texas State women’s tennis team competed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 20-21. The team made it to the quarterfinal match before losing to the University of Louisiana Monroe 4-0. On April 20, the Bobcats defeated Louisiana 4-3. Texas State completed its season with an overall record of 8-11 and a conference record of 2-2.

Bobcats will travel to Alabama

The Texas State baseball team is back on the road to take on the University of South Alabama in a Sun Belt Conference series matchup. After suffering a sweep in last weekend’s series against Troy, the Bobcats will aim to improve their Sun Belt Conference record percentage above .500 with three conference series remaining.

Softball back at home for series

The Texas State softball team will prepare for a big matchup this weekend against Sun Belt Conference rival Troy in a three-game home series. Games one and two will be played in a doubleheader April 29 before the series concludes the following day on April 30. The Bobcats are 14-6 in conference play this season.

Golf adds Sachika Singh to 2017 recruiting class

The Texas State women’s golf team signed a new member, Sachika Singh, to its 2017 recruiting class. Singh is a native of Faridabad, Haryana, India, and received an education at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Singh will begin her collegiate golfing career at Texas State this fall.

Baseball falls to Baylor

The Texas State baseball team fell to the Baylor Bears 10-2 Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bobcats dropped their overall record to 22-20, with a Sun Belt Conference record of 9-9. Texas State will travel to Mobile, Alabama, to take on the University of South Alabama for a three-game series. The first game is set for April 28 at 6:30 p.m.