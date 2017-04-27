Business April 27

Austin’s Urban Mining expands headquarters to San Marcos

The Greater San Marcos Partnership recently announced Austin’s Urban Mining Co. intends to relocate its headquarters to San Marcos, according to MySA.

Th facility would offer 100 advanced manufacturing and technology jobs.

Blue Moon Optical will celebrate its anniversary

Blue Moon Optical, located in downtown San Marcos, will celebrate its three-year anniversary April 28.

The optical retail shop offers customized frames, contact lenses and vintage lifestyle accessories.

Art Squared will have Mother’s Day gifts

The downtown Art Squared market event, held May 13, will allow residents to purchase gifts for Mother’s Day weekend.

This family-oriented event will feature various mediums of local artwork including paintings, ceramics, stained glass and jewelry.