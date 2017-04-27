Bobcats down Roadrunners 3-1 in mid-week matchup

The Texas State softball team hosted the University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Bobcat Softball Stadium Wednesday night picking up a 3-1 win.

The win gives the Bobcats a 9-1 record in mid-week games for the season, and comes in large part thanks to the excellent Bobcat defense, as the Texas State lineup only totaled four hits.

Starting in the circle for the Bobcats was junior pitcher Randi Rupp. Rupp, who has a knack for putting on stellar performances, added another to her list after striking out 11 hitters. Of her 81 pitches thrown, 56 were strikes. The victory improves Rupp’s record to 22-7 on the season.

Texas State jumped on the Roadrunners early in the first, going up by 1-0 after freshman Christian McDowell rounded home off a sacrifice fly RBI from junior Taylor Webb.

The second run of the first inning came when senior Corrina Liscano scored on an error by UTSA, giving the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

Texas State added to their lead in the bottom of the third when freshman Haleigh Davis hit an RBI single to third base bringing in junior Ariel Ortiz for the run. The end of the third saw the Bobcats up 3-0 on the Roadrunners.

Late in the fifth inning, and with 11 strike outs already under her belt, Rupp was pulled and replaced by senior pitcher Quincy Charleston who went on to earn her first save of the season.

The first run of the game since the third inning, came in top of the seventh when UTSA’s Taylor Oberg scored off a Bobcat error.

With Charleston’s save Texas State improves to an overall record of 35-11, with a Sun Belt Conference record of 14-6.

The Bobcats final stretch of regular season games begin April 29 against SBC rivals Troy, in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.