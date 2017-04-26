The Scene April 26

Brilliant Bobcats talk

Join Brilliant Bobcats April 26 as they continue their series on College Success. Students can learn about how to turn adversity into resiliency.

The event will be from 7-8 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center 3-13.1

For questions, contact Lauren Loper at studentsuccess@txstate.edu.

Money managing

The San Marcos Public Library will be holding a class to cover money management.

The class is free and will be from 6-7 p.m. April 26.

For more information, contact the library at 512-393-3200.

Rick and Morty trivia

KIVA Lounge and Bar will be hosting a Rick and Morty trivia night from 8-10 p.m. April 26 for those 21 and up.

There will be a prize for the winner.

It is free to participate and watch.

Hispanic Policy Network symposium

The Hispanic Policy Network will be hosting a symposium on Hispanic Women in Command.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

There will be a number of speakers and sessions.

For more information, follow @TxStateHPN on Facebook.