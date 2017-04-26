The Pulse April 26

State of Texas adds 9,500 jobs

As of March 2017, the Texas economy expanded the unemployment rate to 5.0 percent, up slightly from 4.9 percent in February.

Texas expanded its diverse economy by adding over 249,000 jobs this past year, according to Corridor News .

There are many resources to find the perfect occupational fit in Texas, and those interested can do so by contacting the local Workforce Solutions office.

Just for fun parade

The eclectic Just For Fun parade took place in San Marcos April 22.

The city streets closed down for a few hours Saturday morning while the 40th annual parade took place.

Parade goers dressed in brightly colored costumes and marched through the city, according to the San Marcos Record .

MR Fest 2017 Reminder

KTSW San Marcos is holding its 10th annual MR Fest April 28-29 in downtown San Marcos.

The festival will benefit the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, and will kick off Friday night at Stonewall Warehouse.

For locations and lineups, click here .

Epidemic Battle of the Bands for Hip Hop Congress

Hip Hop Congress will host its annual Battle of the Bands event from 6-9 p.m. April 26 at the LBJ Amphitheater.

Multiple music genres will be performed, and the winner will receive a chance to have his or her music pitched to open for National Acts via ScoreMore plus others.

Crowd participation in judging is expected, so come out and help judge.

iPhone 8 might not release until 2018

Mass production of the new iPhone 8 may not start until October or November.

Apple is known to start its production months before announcing a phone, but this situation seems to be different from most.