Sports April 26

Softball against I-35 rival

The softball team will take on UTSA at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats won 2-of-3 in the Sun Belt Conference series against Georgia Southern. The team improved its conference record to 14-6, placing them second in the league.

One last meet before SBC Outdoor Championship

After hosting the Bobcat Twilight, the track and field team will host the Bobcat Classic from April 28-29. The Bobcat Classic is the last regular season meet before the team heads into the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships May 12 in Arlington at the Maverick Stadium.

Baseball heads to Alabama

The baseball team will face the University of South Alabama in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series April 28-30 in Mobile, Alabama. The Bobcats currently have a conference record of 9-9. The first game of the series begins at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Stanky Field.

Men’s golf ends season

The men’s golf team ended the season in the Sun Belt Conference Championships April 23-24 in Destin, Florida. Ending the spring season, the Bobcats finished fifth. Of 11 tournaments this season, Texas State finished in the top 10 five times.

Lange breaks two school records at Bobcat Twilight

The track and field team hosted the Bobcat Twilight April 21-22 and had multiple top 10 finishes. Julie Lange, senior thrower, broke two school records in the discus and hammer throw. Lange recorded 60.19 meters in the hammer throw and recorded 54.11 meters in the discus throw.