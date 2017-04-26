Headlines April 26

Directors elected at Student Government meeting

Six directors for various departments were voted by voice at the final Student Government meeting April 24.

Next year’s Senate Pro Tempore will be Jaqueline Merritt. Brooklyn Boreing will be the Director of Programs and Marketing, Alexander Sherman will be Director of Finance, Ruben Becerra Jr. was voted in as Director of Government Affairs, Adrian Cooper will be the Director of Student Services and Sierra Clark will be the Director of Freshman Leadership.

Career Chat on campus

Veterans of the Peace Corps will be on campus April 26 to chat with students about career and service opportunities.

Some service opportunities include the fields of education/health, youth development, economic development and agriculture/agribusiness. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of LBJ Student Center.

Theatre Performance

The Department of Theatre will be putting on Five Women Wearing the Same Dress from April 25-30.

The play is set during a wedding reception in Knoxville, Tennessee. Warning: This production contains mature themes around sexual abuse, homophobic language and brief nudity.

Scholarship opportunity

The Family Association annually awards four endowed scholarships to students. This year’s deadline is June 30.

Scholarships are a big part of what the organization does for the university. The scholarships require at least a 2.5 and 3.0 GPA, as well as full-time enrollment.