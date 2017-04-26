Business April 26

Texas State Music Museum

The Texas Senate approved the creation of the Texas State Music Museum April 24 in Austin.

The museum would be funded by a nonprofit foundation, and will be built on the site of a parking lot east of the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Alliance Awards Ceremony

The 2017 Inaugural Alliance awards ceremony will take place from 6-9 p.m. May 2 at Stonewall Warehouse.

The evening will be spent honoring those who are transforming the Texas State community into a more inclusive university.

New Public Art

The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Commission invites the community to the dedication of three new public art pieces at 4 p.m. April 26 in the sculpture garden between the activity center and the library.

Local artists created the sculptures. For more information, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/arts.