Business April 26

Business April 26

By Staff -
24
0
Stonewall Warehouse, located on East Hopkins Street near campus, is largely known for salsa nights, karaoke battles but most of all, big bashes. Stonewall Warehouse is San Marcos’ first and only LGBT bar.
Photo by: Bri Watkins | News Editor

Texas State Music Museum

The Texas Senate approved the creation of the Texas State Music Museum April 24 in Austin.

The museum would be funded by a nonprofit foundation, and will be built on the site of a parking lot east of the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Alliance Awards Ceremony

The 2017 Inaugural Alliance awards ceremony will take place from 6-9 p.m. May 2 at Stonewall Warehouse.

The evening will be spent honoring those who are transforming the Texas State community into a more inclusive university.

New Public Art

The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Commission invites the community to the dedication of three new public art pieces at 4 p.m. April 26 in the sculpture garden between the activity center and the library.

Local artists created the sculptures. For more information, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/arts.

SHARE
Previous articleSports April 26
Next articleHeadlines April 26
Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

10 + sixteen =