Business April 26

Texas State Music Museum
The Texas Senate approved the creation of the Texas State Music Museum April 24 in Austin.
The museum would be funded by a nonprofit foundation, and will be built on the site of a parking lot east of the Bullock Texas State History Museum.
Alliance Awards Ceremony
The 2017 Inaugural Alliance awards ceremony will take place from 6-9 p.m. May 2 at Stonewall Warehouse.
The evening will be spent honoring those who are transforming the Texas State community into a more inclusive university.
New Public Art
The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Commission invites the community to the dedication of three new public art pieces at 4 p.m. April 26 in the sculpture garden between the activity center and the library.
Local artists created the sculptures. For more information, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/arts.