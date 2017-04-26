Bobcats finish fifth at Sun Belt Conference Championship

The Texas State men’s golf team competed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 24-25 finishing fifth overall, but falling short of the match play portion of the tournament by one stroke.

The Bobcats concluded the event with a three-round 22-over par 873, one stroke behind Georgia State and Arkansas State.

Leading Texas State in their final event of the year, with a three-over par 216, was senior Anthony McGeorge.

McGeorge carded rounds of 71, 75 and 70 to finish tied for 10th overall. Over three rounds the senior sunk seven birdies and an eagle.

Behind McGeorge was sophomore, Chase Ambrose. Ambrose finished the event tied for 16th overall, with a total 218.

After a rough start in the first round that saw the sophomore card five bogeys and post a 75, Ambrose rebounded with a second round 72 and final round 71. Ambrose totaled nine birdies to 14 bogeys over three rounds.

Senior David Faraudo Godinez finished tied for 25th overall, with rounds of 74, 72 and 74. Godinez carded six birdies, but negated them with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

Coming in tied for 44th overall was freshman Logan Lockwood at 15-over par with a total three round score of 228.

The Freshman put up rounds of 71, 80 and 76. After a promising first round, things unraveled for Lockwood in the second round. The second round saw him card five bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey.

Rounding out the team was freshman Inigo Benaran. Benaran finished tied for 50th with an 18-over par 231.

The Freshman posted solid second and third rounds with scores of 72 and 75. It was a troublesome first round that saw Benaran shoot two bogeys, a double bogey and three triple bogeys.