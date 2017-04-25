The Scene April 25

Spanish classes at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library is hosting free Spanish classes for families. Parents and children ages five to seven are invited to attend the four-week class.

The Spanish class will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 25 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Performance by Texas State Jazz Orchestra

The School of Music Ensemble Series will present the Texas State Jazz Orchestra, directed by Dr. Russell Haight. The jazz recital is open to the public, and tickets are available in advance at txstatepresents.com or 30 minutes prior to the program.

The performance will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 25 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Cody Angel’s Had To Be There performing at Cheatham Street

Cheatham Street Warehouse will present Cody Angel’s Had To Be There, a band with steel guitar, dobro, lap steel, mandolin, drums, bass and vocals. Cody’s Angels Had To Be There plays everything from Bob Wills to Robert Randolph.

The performance will take place starting at 8 p.m. April 25 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Real estate orientation

Real Estate Einsteins will offer a free real estate investing orientation to teach community members how to build substantial wealth within the field. Attendees will learn how to become financially free by working alongside national and local real estate investors.

The meeting will be held from 6:45-8 p.m. April 25.

Live music at Gruene Hall

Gruene Hall will host its Tuesday show featuring Adam Carroll, Chris Buhalis and Jaimee Harris. The Texas-based musicians are sure to please the crowd with their folk and Americana music.

The free and live performance will take place from 6-10 p.m. April 25 at Gruene Hall.