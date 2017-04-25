The Pulse April 25

Open registration for EMS Chiefs Academy

EMS Chiefs Academy registration is now open.

The cost of registration is $375 for TFCA members or $425 for non-members. Registration is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-28.

The event will be held at Station 5, located on 100 Carlson Circle.

Lucy’s Treasure Mall coming to San Marcos

Lucy’s Treasure Mall is opening in San Marcos soon, according to Community Impact.

The business will include craft vendors, antiques and collectible dealers to show and sell their items. Dealers and vendors will be able to lease booths.

The new business will open by mid-May. It will be located at 142 E. San Antonio St.

LEGIT internship applications available

The city of San Marcos is accepting applications for the LEGIT summer internship program, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Through this program, students will get real-world experience and knowledge to further develop their skills in the workplace.

The program will be held from June 5 to August 15. Applicants must be at least 14 years old.

Ph.D. in applied computer science approved

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved Texas State University to offer an innovative and new applied computer science Ph.D. program, according to the Office of Media Relations.

This program will be the first in Texas to combine the application of computer science practice and theory with entrepreneurial and commercialization skills.