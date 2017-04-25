Sports April 25

Lacrosse lose in playoff game

The men’s lacrosse team lost 9-7 to Southern Methodist University in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Alliance conference tournament April 22 at the Crum Lacrosse Complex in Dallas. The Bobcats fought their way back from an 8-4 deficit to cut the Mustangs’ lead to one.

Bobcats move to second place in the SBC

The softball team moved to sole possession of second place after a 2-1 weekend series win over Georgia Southern, and Georgia State’s loss to Louisiana. The Bobcats’ record is 34-11 for the season and 14-6 in the Sun Belt Conference. Texas State will be back at home 6 p.m. April 26 against UTSA.

Baseball to compete against Baylor

The baseball team will compete against Baylor April 25 in Waco at the Baylor Ballpark. After a 3-0 loss against Troy University, Texas State now has an overall record of 22-19 with a Sun Belt Conference record of 9-9.

Tennis take a loss in SBC Championship to end the season

The women’s tennis team lost in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Championships April 21 against Louisiana-Monroe 4-0 at the City Park Tennis Center. The season is over and the Bobcats are 8-11 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Johnson named SBC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

T’Mond Johnson, sophomore thrower, was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week April 21. It was the second weekly accolade awarded to Johnson this year, and first in the outdoor season. Johnson has a personal best of 50.41 meters in the discus throw and 17.85 meters in the shot put.