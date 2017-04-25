Business April 25

Multicultural lounge to open in Honors College

The Pan African Action Committee invites community members to the opening of the Honors College Multicultural Lounge and Black Students Resource Library April 27.

The space was a student-led initiative, and it was designed to provide an area for students from marginalized backgrounds. The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. in Lampasas room 500.

New manager of HCA announced

The Hill Country Alliance, a non-profit organization, recently announced that Daniel Oppenheimer will serve as the new Landowner Outreach and Development Manager, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

He was selected to engage and connect with landowners across the Hill Country to preserve the natural resources and heritage of the surrounding areas.

Celebration of Cinco De Mayo

San Marcos residents are invited to festivities at the annual Cinco de Mayo luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 5 at Cuauhtémoc Hall, according to San Marcos Record.

The city will celebrate the day with food and entertainment, including a performance by the San Marcos CISD Folklorico dancers.

GSMYC host event to help children

The Greater San Marcos Youth Council is organizing its eighth annual “A Night of Hope” fundraiser April 27 to raise funds for children who fall victim to abuse and neglect in Hays County, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Three Dudes Winery and feature live music, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $35.

Poetry in the cemetery

The San Marcos Public Library invites residents to join in a community gathering at the cemetery April 26 to honor loved ones who have died.

People will get the opportunity to celebrate their loved ones by reading poems all evening. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Beauty with a twist

Beauty with a Twist is offering a graduation special May 1-15 for full beauty bar and services.

The store is offering 10 percent off full face, brows, eyes only and lashes. The store is located on 302 W. Hopkins St.

Stellar cafe extends business hours

With finals week quickly approaching, Stellar Cafe has extended its business hours so students can have a place for extra studying.

From April 29 to May 9, Stellar will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight and 8 a.m. to midnight on the weekends.