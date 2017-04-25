A team of sisterhood

While there are over 38,000 students at Texas State University, one Bobcat has found sisterhood through softball.

Ariel Ortiz, shortstop junior, tried out basketball, volleyball and track in junior high, but she’s been playing softball ever since her T-ball years.

Once Ortiz decided to play softball in college, it was time to leave her hometown of Waxahachie and choose a college.

“Texas State is about three hours away from home and I’m very close with my family,” Ortiz said. “I fell in love with the campus and everything about it when I came down here. My family comes to pretty much every home game and a couple of away tournaments.”

Upon arriving to Texas State, Ortiz was automatically placed within a group of girls who would ultimately become her best friends.

“We would come to summer camps and stay in the dorms and stuff,” Ortiz said. “That’s how our recruiting class—us as juniors now—got to know each other more and hang out.”

Being the only girl in the family with two brothers, the softball team has given her something she has never had before.

“We’re like a family and we’re all sisters,” Ortiz said. “It’s a different bond than I had with my brothers. It’s something different and something I’ve never experienced but can through softball.”

Another difference is traveling with her teammates to games.

“My favorite part about playing college softball is getting to travel to all the different places,” Ortiz said. “Whether you’re playing summer ball or in college, softball really does take you everywhere and you get to see so many new places.”

Ortiz says traveling to new places with her teammates is a lot more fun than alone.

“My favorite place was when we went to was Las Vegas,” Ortiz said. “I had been there before but it was something different that I got to experience with my team and we got to do that together.”

However, the pressure of being a college athlete can be stressful.

“Something that’s challenging about being a college athlete is not letting softball affect my whole life,” Ortiz said. “It is a big part of my life, but it shouldn’t dictate my whole day.”

Whenever Ortiz feels stressed, all she has to do is look to her teammates for comfort.

“My teammates motivate me,” Ortiz said.

Not only are the athlete’s teammates her motivating factors, but Ortiz also looks up to the people behind the scenes helping her through every step.

“Our coaching staff will talk us through anything that we need,” Ortiz said. “They’ll keep us in the present moment and staying positive with what we’re doing at this present time.”

When they are not practicing or playing in games, Ortiz and her teammates like to be with each other outside of the field.

“We’ll go see movies or we’ll go watch the basketball and baseball games and things like that,” Ortiz said. “It’s something we do to get out and do differently.”

Although the current season is nearly over, Ortiz is making every game count.

“I’m looking forward to post-season play,” Ortiz said. “I strongly believe that we’ll get into the tournament and hopefully get a regional.”

Ortiz said one thing is certain—she will not make it there on her own.

“It would mean a lot to go to regionals because we want to make this program better than it’s ever been,” Ortiz said. “The farther that we go the more that’s expected of the softball program next year.”

Whether Ortiz is making personal records or game wins, she will be making the most out of her college softball career with the team right by her side.