Track and field finishes first in multiple events at Bobcat Twilight

In its second to last regular season meet before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championship, the Texas State track and field team hosted the Bobcat Twilight April 21-22.
For the women’s team, Texas State placed first in many events.
One event the women’s team received first place in was the 4×100 meter relay. The team consisted of sophomore hurdler Kaylee Krenek, senior hurdler Antonisha Stewart, redshirt sophomore sprinter Tramesha Hardy and junior sprinter DeAijha Hicks-boyce. Texas State finished with a time of 45.83.
Krenek also finished in a close second in the women’s 100 meter hurdles event with a time of 13.91—first place being 13.76. Hardy came in second place in the women’s 200-meter dash event with a time of 22.16.
It was in the women’s 400-meter dash event that junior sprinter/hurdler Sydni Willis placed first and finished with a time of 56.25.
Another women’s relay team placed first for the Bobcats in the 4×400 meter relay event. The team consisting of Willis, sophomore sprinter Dawnshae Evans, junior sprinter Esther Oyetunde and sophomore mid-distance Erin Williams finished with 3:48.26.
For field events, senior thrower Julie Lange placed first in the women’s shot put and threw a total distance of 15.21 meters.
Junior high jumper Chelsie Decoud placed first in the women’s high jump event, she jumped a height of 1.80 meters.
The men’s team also placed first in events as well.
In the men’s 4×400 meter relay event, Texas State finished first with a time of 3:16.58. The team consisted of junior sprinter Kelson Pierre, redshirt senior mid-distance Tyrone Jackson, junior hurdler Christopher Green and senior sprinter Gilson Umunnakwe.
In the men’s 5000-meter event, the Bobcats took first, second and third place—with junior mid-distance Logan Pittdman finishing first with 14:46.11.
Texas State also placed first in the men’s shot put event. Sophomore thrower T’Mond Johnson threw 18.22 meters.
In the men’s long jump, it was senior sprinter/horizontal jumper Cody Schulz who finished in first place with 7.33 meters.
The last regular season meet for the Bobcats will be April 28-29 as Texas State hosts the Bobcat Classic.