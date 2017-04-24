Texas State defeats Georgia Southern in game-three to win series

After starting their series against the Georgia Southern Eagles with an 2-0 loss, the Texas State softball team rebounded with a 9-4 win in game two, and closed out the series with a 4-3 win Sunday.

The win improves the Bobcats to a 34-11 overall record, with a Sun Belt Conference record of 14-6. Texas State is currently ranked second overall in Sun Belt Conference standings.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp pitched seven innings to pick up the win and improve her record to 21-7. In her seven innings, Rupp struck out eight and allowed just six hits and one run.

The Bobcats found themselves down 2-0 early, after senior pitcher Quincy Charleston allowed a first inning two-run homer from Georgia Southern.

Rupp proceeded to strike out the following three hitters, preventing the Eagles to extend their 2-0 lead.

Texas State began showing signs of life and answered back in the second inning after junior Jaclyn Molenaar singled to left, allowing junior Taylor Webb to score from second.

In the third inning, the Bobcats jumped ahead to a 4-2 lead after Webb blasted a three-run homer to left field bringing in junior Jaylen Young and freshman Haleigh Davis.

It was in the fourth inning when things came close, as the Eagles’ Mekhia Freeman doubled down the infield line allowing fellow teammate India Davis to round home to score the final run of the game, making it 4-3.

Next up, the Bobcat’s host the UTSA Roadrunners at Bobcat Softball Stadium April 26 at 6 p.m.