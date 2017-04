The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved Texas State University to offer an innovative and new applied computer science Ph.D. program, according to the Office of Media Relations.

This program will be the first in Texas to combine the application of computer science practice and theory with entrepreneurial and commercialization skills.

