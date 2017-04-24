Bobcats swept by Trojans

The Texas State baseball team suffered a sweep in their weekend Sun Belt Conference series against the Troy Trojans after dropping both games of a doubleheader, 4-3 and 6-3, Saturday at Riddle-Pace Field in Alabama.

The Bobcats overall record dropped to 22-19 and the team now sits at .500 in conference play.

Troy was first on the board after scoring in the opening frame, but junior Dylan Paul recorded an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The Trojans quickly regained the lead with one run in the bottom of the second.

However, the Bobcats once again managed to tie the game after a sacrifice RBI from sophomore third baseman Jaylen Hubbard in the top of the fifth.

Texas State took their first lead of the first game in the top of the eighth following an RBI double by sophomore catcher Felipe Rodriguez. Nevertheless, Troy tied the game in the bottom of the ninth after Trojan junior shortstop Matt Sanders recorded an RBI single.

Troy secured the game and series in the bottom of the 11th on a throwing error from sophomore Brayden Theriot winning 4-3.

Texas State failed to get a single runner on base in either of the two extra frames.

The Bobcats were 4-0 in extra-inning games prior to this loss.

Texas State’s Nicholas Fraze picked up the sixth quality start in his last seven appearances. The true freshman allowed two runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three in six innings pitched, finishing with a no-decision.

Senior Joe Powell was stuck with the loss despite not allowing a single earned run.

In game two of the doubleheader, Troy scored in the bottom of the first frame for the third-straight outing. The Trojans then extended their lead to 6-0 with two runs each in the third and fifth innings.

After eight scoreless innings, the Bobcats produced three runs in the top of the ninth after a three-run dinger from Rodriguez, but the hole they had dug themselves proved too deep losing 6-3.

Junior Cam Baird (1-5) allowed four runs on three hits, struck out two and walked three Trojans in the first 2.2 innings.

Junior Blake Walden pitched for 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Theriot logged 2.1 innings, let up two hits but did not allow a run.

Troy’s Austin Crook earned the win after an impressive six-inning shutout performance. He struck out six and allowed only three Bobcat hits.

This was the Trojans first series sweep and first Sun Belt Conference series victory since March 17. They too sit at .500 in conference play.

Next up, Texas State has a rematch against the Baylor Bears on April 25 at 6:35 p.m. in Waco.