Bobcats end season with 4-0 loss to UL Monroe

The Texas State tennis team ended their season at the Sun Belt Conference Championship this weekend after dropping 4-0 to UL Monroe April 21.

The No. 8 Bobcats ended their season with a seasonal record of 8-11 after losing in the quarterfinals to the No. 1 seed, UL Monroe.

Texas State pulled an upset and eliminated No. 9 Louisiana 4-3 after a comeback in the final match April 20.

Texas State trailed 3-0 in beginning after UL Monroe took the doubles point and the first two singles matches of the game.

The Bobcats began their comeback with a win by sophomore tennis player Joy Chia Ming Ming in the No. 5 match with 6-4, 6-3.

Sophomore tennis player, Julia Navajo-Melendez added a match point by winning the last two sets of the No. 4 match 6-4, 6-1.

Senior tennis player Pippa Carr also dropped her first set, but won the last two sets, 6-2, 6-4, tying the game 3-3 after playing in the No. 2 match.

The tiebreaker match was won by junior tennis player Alex Jones after winning the second and third match 6-3, 7-5. The match win confirmed the Bobcats’ placement in the next round.

The win moved the Bobcats up the bracket into the quarterfinals to face UL Monroe April 21.

During the No. 1 doubles match, sophomore Ana Perez and Navajo-Melendez managed to even the score 1-1 for the Bobcats after the No. 2 match was taken by UL Monroe.

Carr and Chia Ming Ming battled for the win in the decision match, but fell short 7-5.

Texas State went on to drop three straight matches, making the score 4-0. Because UL Monroe took the majority, other matches were cancelled, granting them the win.