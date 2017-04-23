Texas State and Georgia Southern split doubleheader on Saturday

The Texas State softball team split their series doubleheader 1-1 with Sun Belt Conference team Georgia Southern Saturday in Georgia.

The Bobcats dropped to the Eagles in the first game 2-0. Game two ended in favor of the Bobcats with 9-4. Texas State’s overall record dropped to 33-11 and 13-6 in conference play.

In game one, the Bobcats failed to score. The Eagles scored one run during both the first and fifth inning of the game.

Overall, the Bobcats totaled seven strikeouts, two hits and zero RBIs.

The loss was given to junior pitcher Randi Rupp. During Rupp’s six innings of pitching, she totaled two runs with seven strikeouts. Rupp’s record dropped to 20-7 for the season.

Texas State took game two of the series with 9-4.

The Bobcats ended the first inning with five runs. By the bottom of the first, the score was 5-0.

With junior designated hitter Jaelyn Young and senior second baseman Alex Cruz touching home plate, the Bobcats added two more runs to their overall score in the second inning leading 7-0.

Two more Bobcats scored at the top of the seventh inning with the Eagles also scoring their final run at the bottom, but the Bobcats still led 9-4.

Texas State ended the game with 11 hits, nine RBIs and zero strikeouts.

Senior pitcher Quincy Charleston was awarded the win, improving her overall record to 7-1 for the season. Charleston pitched 4.1 innings for the Bobcats with four hits and one run. Senior pitcher Jodi Paige Williams pitched 2.2 innings with six hits and three runs.

The Bobcats will finish their series with the Eagles Sunday at 10 a.m.