The Scene April 21

Off campus reading by Marlon James

Marlon James will be reading from his new novel, “A Brief History of Seven Killings,” at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center.

James was born in Jamaica in 1970, and his new novel won the 2015 Man Booker Prize, the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature for fiction, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for fiction and the Minnesota Book Award.

The reading will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center.

Lantic playing at Cheatham Street

Cheatham Street Warehouse will host a performance by Lantic.

Lantic is a four-piece indie rock group with an average age of 21. The group has progressive style rhythms and collected or melodic vocals.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. April 21 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Salsa Night at Stonewall

The School of Music is sponsoring the final “Salsa on the Square” event of the semester.

Performers include Texas State’s salsa ensembles, Salsa del Rio and Orquesta del Rio. The night will be filled with exciting music and dance.

The performance will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight April 21 at Stonewall Warehouse.

Jon Napier performing at Root Cellar Bakery

The Root Cellar Bakery will host a performance by Jon Napier. Napier’s sound is a mixture of blues, bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll. Happy Hour will be offered during the show.

The performance will take place 6-8 p.m. April 21 at the Root Cellar Bakery.

72 Degrees festival with Yakona screening

Sustainable San Marcos and Keep San Marcos Beautiful are partnering to present the 72 degrees Earth Day Festival, which aims to promote river awareness through art, culture and education.

The locally produced film, “Yakona,” will be screened alongside a live performance of the score.

The festival will take place starting at 8 p.m. April 21 at the San Marcos Plaza Stage.