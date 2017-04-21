Sports April 21

Bobcats beat McNeese in the seventh

The softball team beat the McNeese State Cowgirls 5-4 April 19 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. All five of the runs were scored during a seventh inning rally. The Bobcats’ overall record improved to 32-10. Quincy Charleston, senior pitcher, pitched four strikeouts during her 3.1 innings. Charleston’s overall record is 6-1.

Baseball to compete against Troy

After a 2-0 loss against the University of Texas, the Texas State baseball team will compete in a three-game series April 21-23. The Bobcats will travel away to Troy, Alabama to compete. Currently, Texas State has an overall record of 22-16 and a 9-6 conference record.

Track and field to compete at home

The track and field team will host the Bobcat Twilight at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium April 21-22. The Bobcats are coming off two weekend meets April 14-15. Texas State participated in the Mt. Sac Relays and Texas Invitational where the Bobcats placed and had standouts.

Women’s golf ties for third in the SBC Championship

The women’s golf team tied for third with Appalachian State with a 22-over 54-hole score of 886. Along with the team placing third overall, Sasikarn Somboonsup, freshman, earned individual medalist honors at the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship with a 6-under 210. The Bobcats await news on the NCAA regional bid, which will take place May 8-10.

Upcoming 2017 soccer season

The women’s soccer team look ahead at the 2017 soccer schedule. Last season, the Bobcats finished 6-9-3 overall and finished with a Sun Belt Conference record of 3-5-2. The team finished the 2016 season in ninth place and did not get a bid to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Texas State starts the 2017 season with an exhibition match against UTSA August 11 at 7 p.m.