Business April 21

Tips for job interviews

As graduation approaches, Texas State Career Services gives students five tips to help prepare for job interviews.

The tips include professionally preparing for the interview, researching the organization/company, knowing yourself during the interview and being ready to discuss strengths and weaknesses, asking questions about your expectations and following up with the interview with a thank-you letter.

San Marcos seeks services for Youth Master Plan

The San Marcos Commission on Children and Youth (SMCCY) is seeking information about all youth programs and services in San Marcos. The programs will be incorporated into a database for the Youth Master Plan.

The information will be used to determine the discrepancies of the master plan. Youth service providers are asked to fill out a survey including details of the program. “Youth” is anyone up to age 24. The survey can be found at www.sanmarcostx.gov.youthcollectionsurvey.

Faculty Senate welcomes new senators

The Faculty Senate will possibly be taking on four new members to replace retiring and/or leaving senators. Currently, two of these members have been elected and have experienced their first meeting of the senate.

Dr. David Nolan, associate professor and mass communication sequence coordinator, will be welcomed onto the senate May 3. The other senator-elect is Dr. Ben Martin, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry.

CRAFThouse celebrates its anniversary

CRAFThouse invites residents to live local music and drink specials to celebrate its anniversary.

The celebration will be held 9 p.m. to midnight at the restaurant, which is located in the heart of downtown.