Headlines April 21

Bill will make 911 calls confidential

The Texas House is proposing to make recordings of 911 calls confidential.

This proposal follows the 2015 Memorial Day Weekend floods in Wimberley. State Representative Todd Hunter, a nine-term Republican from Corpus Christi, said eight people died while on vacation during the time.

Scam calls on utility bills

The city of San Marcos reported several commercial account customers received a phone call from someone claiming to work for the city and demanding residents make immediate payments on utilities or they will be shut off.

The San Marcos City Utility Office warns commercial and residential customers of this scam and encourages residents to call the police department if they receive such calls.

Faculty Senate prepares nominations

Members of the Texas State faculty senate worked through the first half of the Wednesday meeting searching for committee nominations. The faculty senate has multiple committees and sub committees, which are all responsible for various projects and duties on campus, such as the Academic Freedom Committee.

The senate looked through dozens of applications from professors who ranked which committee they would like to contribute to based on interest. The senate will be continuing its search and make its nominations before the end of the semester.

San Marcos hosts Shred Day

The San Marcos City Clerk’s office is organizing a Shred Day April 22 for Hays County residents to dispose of personal documents and records.

Documents include processed checks, loan applications, financial reports, Social Security papers and papers revealing banking and credit card account numbers. The events will begin at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

City hosts flood recovery workshop

The City of San Marcos is organizing a city council workshop on the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program April 24 to address the 2015 floods that damaged neighborhoods.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 630 E. Hopkins.