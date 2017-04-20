The Scene April 20

Interrogating violence series

The Interrogating Violence series will continue April 20 with a lecture over critical conversations.

The free talk will take place in McCoy Hall, Room 223. It will begin at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Jeff Helgeson at jh221@txstate.edu.

Alkek poetry night

Alkek will be hosting a blackout poetry session April 20 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Students are invited to celebrate National Poetry Month at this free event.

The event will be located on the second floor of the Alkek open theater.

Cancer Education class

The San Marcos Public Library will be hosting a class April 20 covering cancer prevention and education.

The class is free and will be at 6:30 p.m.

The library is located on 625 E. Hopkins St., and can be contacted for more information at 512-393-8200.

Dance Performance

Merge Dance Company, faculty-directed student dance company, will be performing April 20.

The performance will be held at Patti Strickel Harrison Theater, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Texas State Presents website.

3rd Thursday Walkabout

The city of San Marcos invites residents to eat, shop and listen to live music every third Thursday of the month at The Square.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m.

A list of participating businesses can be found online.