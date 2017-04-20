The Pulse April 20

AquaBrew’s new late night feature

AquaBrew celebrated its first anniversary by launching a late-night bar and dining feature aimed toward college students on the Square.

It’s called “The Well at AB,” and will remain open until 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. It will be open until midnight on other nights, according to the Community Impact.

For more information on times, location and menu items, visit the AquaBrew website.

Vendors still needed for April’s 4th Flea Market

There are spaces remaining in the April 22 flea market, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are expected to bring their own tents, tables and necessary display equipment for the 8-9 a.m. set up, according to the Corridor News.

The Price Center will benefit from these booth rentals. For more information on renting or attending, visit their website.

Texas State physical therapy professor wins award

The American Physical Therapy Association chose Janet Bezner, a Texas State University professor, to be a 2017 Catherine Worthingham fellow.

The fellowship was created to help honor physical therapists who have contributed in a positive way.

The award will be recognized at a ceremony being held on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts.