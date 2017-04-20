Texas State ties for third in the Sun Belt Conference championship

The Texas State women’s golf team competed in the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship, finishing tied third overall with Appalachian State after shooting a 22-over par 886.

Finishing ahead of the Bobcats on the leaderboard, were Georgia State in second with a total 883 and Troy in first with a total 878.

Shooting a six-under par 210 and taking the top spot on the individual leaderboard for Texas State was sophomore Sasikarn Somboonsup.

Somboonsup began the event by shooting a first round, season low matching, 4-under par 68. On her way to her 4-under par 68 the Bobcat sank five birdies.

On day two, Somboonsup followed up her previous performance with a less impressive second round 73, but rebounded in the third and final round with a 3-under par 69.

Somboonsup, along with fellow sophomore Anne-Charlotte Mora, led the event in total number of birdies scored with 11 each. Of Mora’s 11 total birdies in the event, six came in round one.

Mora opened the first round of play with a stellar performance, in which she carded a 5-under 67. The Nantes, France native’s 67, is just one of only six scores of five under par in Texas State history, and matched the lowest round total by a Bobcat this season.

Mora then added a round two 78 and round three 74, finishing the event with an overall three-over par 219.

Tying for 24th overall was sophomore Sarah White. White finished with a total 11-over par 227. After shooting a round one, 75 and matching scores of 76 in rounds two and three.

Rounding out the team were seniors Millie Saroha and Raksha Phadke. Saroha, who put up rounds of 75, 78, and 77 for a total 230, tied for 31st overall; Phadke finished 35th overall, after carding a total 17-over par 233.

The women’s golf team await bid to the NCAA Regionals May 8-10. There are four locations, with the selections made April 27 at 10 a.m. on the Golf Channel.