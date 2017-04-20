Sports April 20

Women’s tennis to compete in SBC Championship

The Texas State women’s tennis team finished its regular season and will now compete in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The tournament begins April 20 and will run through April 23. The Bobcats will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to compete at the City Park Tennis Center.

Hubbard claims SBC’s top weekly honor

Jaylen Hubbard, sophomore third baseman, claimed the Sun Belt Conference Community Coffee Player of the Week title for the first time in his career. He had two hits and one RBI in all four games this past week, finishing with a .533 batting average.

Bobcats lose series against Texas

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas State baseball team 2-0 April 18 in Austin. This is the second time in three games this season that the Longhorns have defeated Texas State. The Bobcats only managed to earn two runs in the last two matchups against the Longhorns.

Women’s golf earns SBC honors

Sophomore Anne-Charlotte Mora, freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup and senior Raksha Phadke were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team April 17 at the league’s annual championship banquet. Mora and Somboonsup were named to the All-SBC first team and Phadke was named to the All-SBC second team.