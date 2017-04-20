Late run by the Bobcats end in 5-4 win over McNeese

The Texas State softball team topped the McNeese Cowgirls 5-4 after a five-run play during the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats’ overall record improved to 32-10. The Cowgirls dropped to an overall record of 30-15.

The scoreboard held zeros during the game until McNeese scored four runs at the top of the fourth. Those runs placed the Cowgirls in a 4-0 lead.

Texas State was still unable to find their niche in the fifth and sixth inning. By the bottom of the sixth, the Bobcats were still scoreless to McNeese’s four runs.

After the Cowgirls went without scoring at the top of the seventh, the Bobcats were given one more chance to settle the score.

Freshman second baseman Bailee Carter’s triple to centerfield sent a runner home, putting the Bobcats on the board. Although Christiana McDowell, freshman utility player, flied out, Carter ran home adding another run on the board.

With the two runs scored, McNeese was forced to pull their pitcher.

Junior designated hitter Jaelyn Young’s RBI sent her to first base and Kimberlin Naivar, senior first baseman, home. The Bobcats were beginning to close in on the Cowgirls with a score of 4-3 and two outs.

Senior third baseman, Corrina Liscano, doubled down the left field line for the Bobcats. With that hit, two runners ran to home-plate. The Bobcats were not in the lead 5-4.

With one more out, the Bobcats ended the game on top of McNeese, 5-4.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp started for Texas State. In 3.2 innings, Rupp had six strikeouts, three earned runs and four hits.

Quincy Charleston, senior pitcher, also pitched for the Bobcats. Charleston finished her 3.1 innings with four strikeouts, zero earned runs and one hit. Charleston was awarded the win, improving her record to 6-1.

The Bobcats will continue their season this weekend in Georgia against Georgia Southern. The doubleheader will take place April 22 with games starting at noon and 2 p.m. Game three will be played April 23 at 11 a.m.