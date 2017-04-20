Headlines April 20

FEMA accepting public comments on floodplain map revisions

FEMA will be taking public comments on proposed floodplain map revisions through May 5. The revisions will update and designate potential flood hazard areas based on research conducted by the agency.

Comments regarding issues with city limits, road names and stream names drawn up on the preliminary maps will be accepted before the deadline. Following the general comments period, FEMA will conduct a meeting with the community before finalizing the new maps.

Texas voter ID law deemed discriminatory once again

A federal judge in Corpus Christi declared April 10 that the Texas voter ID law passed in 2011 was written with the intention of discriminating again certain groups of people.

Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos made the decision after receiving notice from the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which also declared the law to be in violation of the U.S Voting Rights Act of 1965. While legislation addressing issues with the law is being handled in the legislature, Ramos has instituted an interim voting plan for future elections.

Texas State will host last open door forum

Texas State President Denise Trauth announced on social media that April 20 marks the last day of the open door forum for this semester.

The forums were designed for students to meet with administration to voice any questions, concerns or ideas they may have for the university. It will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center, Room 3-8.1.

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates family returning home

The Blanco River Regional Recovery Team invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony April 22 at 707 Barbara Dr. to celebrate a family moving into their restored home after it was destroyed in the 2015 Memorial Day Floods.

Volunteer organizations including Christian Aid Ministries and World Renew contributed funds and hours of service to help rebuild the home.

The Non-Traditional Student Graduation Celebration

Texas State University is holding a Non-Traditional Student Graduation Celebration April 27 to recognize the academic successes of non-traditional students.

The celebration will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom. Non-traditional students range from transfers, full-time employees, married or domestic partnerships, parents and guardians, military veterans or those who experience a delay in post-secondary education.