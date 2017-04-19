The Scene April 19

Faces of America exhibit

The LBJ Student Center is sponsoring the exhibit Faces of America. The exhibit, created by students, is a visual representation of who Americans are. Viewers will have the opportunity to speak with the artists.

The unveiling will take place from 2-3 p.m. April 19 at LBJ Student Center Third Floor.

Freshmen male dialogue

Retention Management and Planning is hosting a dialogue concerning the retention of males on campus. The dialogue explores the common themes affecting the academic success and matriculation of males on campus.

The dialogue will take place from 7-8 p.m. April 19 with the location to be determined.

Public observatory viewing

The Physics Department is hosting viewings at the public observatory. Students and community members can observe celestial objects, learn about astrophotography and learn about telescopes.

Observations will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. April 19 on the Supple Science Building Roof.

Georgia Parker playing at public library

Georgia Parker, upright bassist and singer, will be performing from 7-8 p.m. April 19 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Parker is a native Texan who plays and sings a mixture of Americana, country and western swing.

Live music at The Growling

The Growling Texas Craft Beer Bar is presenting the Beatnik Bandits, Flora and Fauna and BluMoon.

The bands will perform starting at 8 p.m. April 19 at The Growling.