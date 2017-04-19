The Pulse April 19

Magnet production might come to San Marcos

San Marcos City Council is considering extending an economic development offer to two magnet companies, according to Community Impact.

The idea was brought up during the April 11 city council meeting. The two companies are Urban Mining Co. and Urban Mining Development LLC. Both companies deal with magnet production from recycled rare-earth materials.

Local lost and found dogs Facebook page

A public Facebook page was created to help locals find missing dogs.

Community members can post pictures of their missing animals or of ones they have found. The Facebook page has helped a lot of local pet owners find their animals by sharing pictures and information for others to read.

Five theater students advance in national competition

Five Texas State theater students have advanced to the John F. Kennedy Center as national finalists, according to the Office or Media Relations.

The finalists advanced this week and will be attending the 2017 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival April 16-22 in Washington, D.C.

Symposium to welcome Sandra Cisneros exhibit

Texas State is hosting a scholarly symposium of Sandra Cisneros’ work and career, according to the Office of Media Relations.

The event will celebrate the opening of Cisneros’ archive at The Wittliff Collections.

The symposium will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at The Wittliff Collections.

Student Diversity and Inclusion to host Indigenous Healing Project

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion will host an Indigenous Healing Project, according to the Office of Media Relations.

The event will have indigenous testimonials, journaling, planting, meditation and more.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. April 20 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.