Sports April 19

Two regular season meets left for track and field

The track and field team has two more regular season meets before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championship. The team will host the Bobcat Twilight April 21-22, and will also host the Bobcat Classic April 28-29. Both tournaments will be at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium. The Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championship will be held May 12-14 in Arlington.

Baseball travels to Alabama

The baseball team travels to Troy, Alabama, to compete in a three-game series against Troy April 21-23 at the Riddle-Pace Field. The Bobcats currently have a 9-6 Sun Belt Conference record. Texas State is coming off a 2-1 series win against Louisiana-Monroe April 13-15. The team lost the first game 6-5, but the Bobcats claimed victory in the last two games 9-5 and 7-4.

Bobcats head to Georgia to continue season play

The softball team travels to Statesboro, Georgia, to compete in a three-game series against Georgia Southern April 22-23. The Bobcats currently have a Sun Belt Conference record of 12-5 and are standing in third place. The doubleheader begins April 22 with the first game starting at 12 p.m. and the second at 2 p.m.

Men’s golf to compete in conference tournament

The men’s golf team shifts its focus to the Sun Belt Conference Championships held April 23-25 in Destin, Florida. The Bobcats are coming off a ninth place overall finish in the Jim West Intercollegiate. The team has competed against schools in the Sun Belt Conference throughout the season, but looks forward to the event.