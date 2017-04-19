Baseball falls short to Texas for the second time this season

The Texas State baseball team fell short to the Longhorns in a 2-0 loss Tuesday at the UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas

The Bobcats and the Longhorns were 1-1, but Texas took the series 2-1 this season. While Texas State won the game at home, away, the Bobcats couldn’t defeat the Longhorns.

While Texas State had many opportunities to score runs—having a total of 32 times at bat—they could not get on the board. The Longhorns were only at bat a total of 29 times, and scored the only two runs of the night.

Throughout the game, the Bobcats had zero runs and six hits, and Texas had a total of two runs and seven hits.

The beginning of the game started off slow and neither the Bobcats nor the Longhorns scored any runs. The score was 0-0 by the end of the second inning.

However, Texas scored its first run in the bottom of the third inning and was in the lead 1-0

Two more innings passed with neither team scoring runs, but the Longhorns managed to score one last final run in the sixth inning.

The Bobcats did not score any runs, although they had the bases loaded close to the end of the game.

Throughout the game, Texas State made a total of four pitching changes—with junior right handed pitcher Cam Baird pitching the most innings at 4.2. It was sophomore left handed pitcher Wes Engle who had the one and only strikeout for the Bobcats.

After Tuesday’s game, the Bobcats now have an overall record of 22-16 with a Sun Belt Conference record of 9-6.

Texas State has another three-game series April 21-23 against Troy; the first game will be April 21 starting at 6 p.m.