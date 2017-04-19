Business April 19

Student Curator Meeting

The Student Curator meeting will take place from 4-5 p.m. April 26 and will be hosted by the Gallery of the Common Experience in the Honors College building.

The purpose of the meeting is to collaborate ideas for the 2017-2018 exhibits on the topic of justice. For more information, contact Kelsey Huckaby, gallery curator, at kh1590@txstate.edu.

360 video of Meadows Center

The Virtual Reality and 360 course created a VR video tour of The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment conducted by Jon Zmikly.

Dyhanara Rios, multimedia intern, guides viewers through the park while providing information about the center. The video can be found here.

Riverfest ticket giveaway

The Student Association for Campus Activities is giving away two backstage passes to meet Dylan Scott and a chance to win Polaroid cameras.

The event will be held April 21 at Sewell Park to celebrate spring and the end of the school year.

4th Flea market

The 4th Flea market is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Price Center.

There are outdoor and indoor vendor spaces remaining. Outdoor spaces are $20 and indoor spaces are $30.