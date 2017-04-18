The Scene April 18

Free HIV testing on campus

There will be free HIV testing for students April 18 at Nueces Room 247. The test will be needle-free, and students should allow 30 minutes for testing and results.

Free testing will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, students can contact Abbi Mott at am42@txstate.edu.

Extraterrestrial life presentation

Dr. Kim Rossmo will present his lecture over the dangers of finding life on other planets.

The free lecture will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. April 18 in Alkek Library room 105-106.

Refreshments will be served prior to the presentation.

Interview help with PACE

The PACE Center will host a free presentation to teach students about interviewing skills at the LBJ Student Center 3-14.1

The presentation will be held April 18 and last from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Free food and door prizes will be available.

Parker McCollum concert in town

Parker McCollum will perform in San Marcos. He is a 22-year-old artist that has been compared to Ryan Bingham and John Mayer. He will perform April 21 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets are $7, and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the venue’s website.

Jobs at Amazon

Amazon will be hosting on-the-spot job offers April 18 at 9 a.m. to April 19 at 4 p.m. to those that meet requirements and can show an ID.

Amazon is located on 1401 E. McCarty Lane, and potential employees can walk in at any time.

