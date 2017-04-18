The Pulse April 18

New NOW chapter in San Marcos

The Central Texas National Organization for Women, or NOW chapter, will give women and men in New Braunfels, San Marcos and surrounding areas the opportunity to work together.

The organization has more than 50 years of experience helping people.

Rachel Brown, a San Marcos resident, went to the NOW National Convention last year. She noticed the San Marcos chapter had gone dormant and was inspired to create a new chapter, according to the Herald Zeitung.

San Marcos Earth Day festival coming up

An Earth Day festival will take place April 22 in San Marcos.

The event is being organized and hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby San Marcos chapter. It will include a non-motorized parade, a vendor group fair in City Park, musical entertainment and children’s activities.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Buc-ees will open its first store outside of Texas

Buc-ee’s will open a store in Daytona, Florida, according to News4Jax.

The store will add to Texas’ 32 locations and will cover more than 50,000 square feet.