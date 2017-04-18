Sports April 18

Baseball won series

The baseball team defeated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks two games to one in its first Sun Belt conference series win since sweeping Appalachian State back in March. The Bobcats lost the first game of the series, but had two straight wins to improve to 22-15 overall and 9-6 in the Sun Belt.

Softball splits three game series with No. 17 Louisiana

The softball team went 1-2 in a weekend series against No. 17 Louisiana. The Bobcats fell short in game one 8-1 and 12-4 in the second game. The next day, Texas State rallied back to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 2-1 in the final game. The Bobcats overall record improved to 31-10.

Devina Schneider breaks school record

The track and field team competed in the Bryan Clay Invitational April 15 in Azusa, California. Devina Schneider, redshirt freshman, set a women’s program record in the 1500-meter run. The Bobcat crossed the finish line at 4:26.59 with a new school record. Schneider’s mark was one of five top 10 marks in the Texas State program history.

Annual maroon-gold spring game concluded

The annual maroon-gold spring game concluded Saturday along with the spring season. The offense defeated the defense in the maroon-gold game with a score of 104-102. The starting quarterback has yet to be announced, and will be announced the day before the season starts. The first home game and season opener for the Bobcats is on Sept. 2 with Texas State up against Houston Baptist.

Tennis won season closer

The women’s tennis team beat the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6-1 April 15 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. The team finished the Sun Belt Conference season 2-2 and were 5-4 at home. Texas State will focus its attention on the Sun Belt Conference Championships April 20-23. The team will travel to New Orleans to compete at the City Park Tennis Center.