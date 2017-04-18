Headlines April 18

Increased number of foster children sleep in state offices

More than 300 children have slept in state offices for the fiscal year starting Sept. 1 due to the lack of foster homes

March has seen the biggest increase of the year, with 65 foster children who did not have a place to stay for two consecutive nights, according to The Austin American Statesman.

Tedx Live organized at Texas State

Texas State students will get a chance to hear speakers from the TED2017 conference at Tedx Texas State University Live April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Centennial Hall 157.

The event will feature a live-streamed video of various innovative speakers in the TED event in Vancouver, Canada. Tickets are available on the TEDxTexasStateUniversity Facebook page and will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

Scholarship funds awarded to Texas State students

Two journalism students and one creative writing major at Texas State were awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scholarship Fund.

The award, named after a pioneering Texas woman in journalism, has distributed more than $65,000 to reporters, writers and authors since 1990. The students who were awarded the scholarship were Denver Donchez, Darcy Sprague and Audrey Webb.