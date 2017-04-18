Business April 18

Urban Bricks Bar grand opening

San Marcos’ Urban Bricks will have its grand bar opening April 29 with all-day events scheduled until midnight.

The event will feature live music, drink specials, sample tastings and giveaways. All proceeds from dessert pizzas will be given to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

Doggie Dash dash will benefit animal shelter

Paws Shelter of Central TX is partnering with Moms in Motion and For the Love of Go for the April 2419th Annual Buda County Fair and Weiner Dog Races.

This family event will feature a 5k and 1 mile walk and will support homeless animals throughout Central Texas. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

The Meadows Center will host Texas-Israeli Water Innovation Showcase

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment and the Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce will partner May 5 for an innovation showcase to explore the rapidly changing water sector.

The showcase will highlight technology innovations that have helped guide toward water recovery and sustainability. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Meadows Center.