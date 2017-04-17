Track and field places in top 10 at Texas Invitational

The Texas State track and field team traveled to Austin, Texas, Saturday to compete in the Texas Invitational.

The women’s team placed seventh overall with a total of 35 points while the men’s team placed fifth overall with 66 points.

In the men’s 800-meter run, senior Tyrone Jackson placed second in the finals and had a time of 1:50.42. Jackson’s second place scored the Bobcats eight points.

The men’s team also earned points in the 3000-meter run, with sophomore Joseph Meade placing first with 8:28.98.

For the women’s team, sophomore Kendra Long placed first in the 5000-meter run event with 18:25.27.

Junior Sydni Willis finished third in the women’s 400 meter hurdles with 59.73. For the men’s 400 meter hurdles, junior Chris Green placed third with 52.61.

The Bobcats came in a close second in the men’s 4×400 meter relay and finished with 3:10.81. The team consisted of sophomore Lincoln Warren, junior Kelson Pierre and seniors Gilson Umunnakwe and Dexter Lee.

In the men’s long jump, senior Cody Schulz finished in third and had a total of 7.42 meters—earning the Bobcats six points.

In the men’s shot put, sophomore T’Mond Johnson finished in second place with a throw of 17.85 meters.

The Bobcats have two more regular season meets before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.

Next up Texas State will host the Bobcat Twilight at home April 21-22 at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.