Bobcats close out regular season with win over UTRGV

The Texas State women’s tennis team closed out the regular season Saturday, with a 6-1 victory over the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

After locking up the win, the Bobcats finish with a 5-4 record at home and improve to a 2-2 Sun Belt Conference record.

Domination was the name of the game for Texas State as the team won five of six courts in singles play as well as two of three courts in doubles play.

In doubles, the sophomore team of Julia Navajo-Melendez and Joy Chia Ming Ming were awarded the match three win by forfeit.

UTRGV picked up a 6-2 win on court one against the team of senior Eva Dench and junior Alex Jones.

Senior Pippa Carr and sophomore Ana Perez followed, picking up match two, allowing the Bobcats to lock up the doubles point and jump out to an early 1-0 lead.

With the help of a second forfeit, Jones was awarded the match point before Pippa Carr followed with a win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, extending the Texas State lead to 3-0.

Refusing to be shutout, UTRGV’s Chloe Leclere defeated Ming Ming in match five 6-2, 6-2, to score the Vaquero’s first and only point of the day.

The Bobcats didn’t let up as Navajo-Melendez defeated Marine Darzyan 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Match three saw Perez take down Dominique Ibarra, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7).

After losing her first set 2-6, Dench won the next two sets 6-1, 6-4, picking up the win against Anastasia Belyaeva on court one.

Once seeding has been determined, the Texas State women’s team turns its focus towards the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The event will take place April 20-23 in New Orleans at the City Park Tennis Center.