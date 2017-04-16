Spring football concludes after annual spring game

Texas State’s spring football season has officially come to an end at the conclusion of the Annual Maroon-Gold Spring Game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Team gold for the Bobcats was played by the offensive side of the ball, while team maroon played defensively. Team gold won with 104 compared to team maroon’s 102.

The spring game activities began with a seven-on-seven flag football tournament starring former Bobcat football players. The four teams were led by former quarterbacks.

The spring game began at 11 a.m. and showcased the new potential of the Bobcats. Different individual drills and a small group gauntlet were played before the actual game began.

Starting quarterback for the gold was senior transfer Damien Williams. Williams contributed four total touchdowns and went 14-for-22 with 172 yards. Other quarterbacks included freshman Joseph Gonzales and Michael Ross.

Although Williams stood out in the quarterback position for the Bobcats, head coach Everett Withers will not have an official starting quarterback until September 1, the day before the season opener.

“We don’t have a starting quarterback,” Withers said. “We will find out what we have in August. I will let everyone know the starter on the first of September.”

As a team, the Bobcats made big plays on both sides of the ball. Junior defensive end Ishmael Davis made a big play by sacking Gonzales for a nine-yard loss.

On the side of the ball, Williams connected to Mason Hays, junior wide receiver, for a 45-yard touchdown on the first play.

Even though the Bobcats played well, Withers is looking forward to the 25 new Bobcats this summer and how they will adjust to the Texas State culture.

“We won’t have a full team until the other 25 get here,” Withers said. “I can’t wait for them to get here because they are going to get an opportunity to compete for the job.”

Because the gold team won the game, they will receive a pool party at Withers’ house featuring DJ Withers. The maroon team will clean the stands after one sporting event of the coach’s choice.