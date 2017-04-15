The Scene April 15-17

Buda Easter egg hunt

Join the city of Buda in its annual Easter egg hunt. The egg hunt is free and will feature family-friendly activities after the hunt.

Those who are interested can hunt for eggs from 9-11:30 a.m. April 15 at the Buda Sportsplex.

Fem Fest fundraiser benefiting Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center

KIVA and Stonewall will host Fem Fest, a musical community fundraiser benefiting the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center. The community album titled “A Chronicle of Martian Melodies” features many of the artists playing, and will be sold for $15.

Those interested can participate in the community fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 15-16 at KIVA and Stonewall.

AquaBrew presents a night of jazz

AquaBrew will feature a night of jazz alongside artisanal cuisine, craft beer and a community feel. The jazz musicians and bands playing include the Mitch Chandler Trio, Trio Del Rio, Sloe Your Roll and The Blue Jazz Faction.

Students and locals can enjoy a night of jazz from 6-11 p.m. April 15 at AquaBrew.

San Marcos Easter egg hunt

The First United Methodist Church will host the San Marcos Eggstravaganza. The Easter egg hunt will also include games, worship and a family potluck at the San Marcos River. Families are encouraged to bring a dish to share and to pre-register children for the egg hunt.

Families can join the egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the San Marcos River Retreat.

Wine tasting at the outlet mall

The North Face at the San Marcos Outlet will be hosting the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban wine sampling. The winery will be handing out samples in store to customers of age.

Those 21 and up can visit The North Face for wine from 2-4 p.m. April 15.