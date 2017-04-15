The Pulse April 15-17

Library closed for Easter

The San Marcos Public Library will be closed April 16 for Easter, according to the city of San Marcos website.

The library will open at its normal hours after Easter Sunday.

The library is located on 625 E. Hopkins St.

Last free tax aid

The last day to get free tax aid is next week, according to the city of San Marcos website.

AARP volunteers will help attendees prepare tax returns April 17.

The free event will start at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. It will take place at the San Marcos Public Library.

Mutt Strutt happening soon

The Mutt Strutt is taking place soon and registration is still open, according to Tour San Marcos.

The event is a 1-mile dog walk and pet fair.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15. It will take place at the San Marcos Plaza Park, located at 206 North CM Allen Parkway.

Brooklyn’s Down South to offer catering services

Brooklyn’s Down South is going to start offering catering services, according to Community Impact.

The Buda-based barbecue restaurant announced it will start the catering service at the beginning of May. The catering menu will feature interior Mexican, Italian, Cajun fare and barbecue.

The restaurant is located at 100 N. Main St., Buda.

50 water rescues on Tuesday

Emergency responders made around 50 water rescues April 11 during the flood, according to the Statesman.

Many cars were stalled on the road during the flooding. It is unclear whether anyone who was rescued was injured.

One of the city’s rain gauges recorded nearly 7 inches of water. The Comal River rose more than a foot.