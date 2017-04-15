Headlines April 15-17

Damaged homes survey in San Marcos

The city of San Marcos is encouraging residents to report any property damage experienced during the April 11 flood.

Three homes and the San Marcos Public Library have been reported to have water damage thus far. Emergency repairs are currently underway.

High number of mump cases in Texas

Texas has experienced 221 cases of mumps this year, marking 2017 with the most reported cases since the year of 1994.

According to KXAN, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports symptoms include swollen or tender saliva glands, tiredness, swollen or tender testicles, low fever and muscle aches. Health departments have reported some of these cases take place during spring break.

Upcoming meeting for San Marcos Youth Commission

The San Marcos Youth Commission—a group of high school leaders aiming to connect the youth with the community—will meet for the first time April 19 at the San Marcos Activity Center.

Fifteen members will represent voices of the youth community who are interested in the policy making decisions of the city.

Texas State reflects through Indigenous Healing Project

Texas State’s Student Diversity and Inclusion will host the Indigenous Healing Project April 20 to recognize indigenous communities and reflect on the cultural experiences.

The event will take place in the LBJ Ballroom at 8:30 a.m., along with indigenous testimonies at the fighting stallions in the quad.