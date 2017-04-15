Business April 15-17

April downtown walkabout includes New Artists’ Reception and Autism Awareness Month Celebration

The Price Center will be hosting several activities for the third Thursday Downtown Walkabout April 20 that includes an artist reception and a book signing to shed light on autism awareness.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m.

City celebrates Kissing Tree

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held April 13 to celebrate Kissing Tree—the city’s new-age restricted community catering to ages 55 and over.

Homes are still being completed, but the community can now take a glimpse of the first five built.

Master of Science in nursing concept proposed

Faculty senators heard a proposal to sponsor the creation of a Master of Science in nursing in leadership and administration program. The program would be a hybrid of online courses with face-to-face meetings on the weekends.

The program intends to suit part-time nurses seeking to further their educations and careers. The faculty senate moved to support the addition of the program.

Earth Day commemorations

Downtown San Marcos has partnered with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment to organize a festival in celebration of Earth Day April 22.

The community will get to partake in art activities and enjoy live music, a dance by students, create art and hear authors read aloud. The event will be held at The Meadows Center.