The Scene April 14

Math Talk

The next Talk Math 2 Me seminar will take place April 14 in Derrick Hall 113.

The talks revolve around any topic regarding math, which has previously included student research and even fun discussions about time travel.

The event is free and will last from noon to 1 p.m.

Cameron Nelson concert

Country artist Cameron Nelson will be performing at Cheatham Street Warehouse April 14. Nelson’s music has been best described as a mix of Texas-country grit and rock & roll.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $10.

For tickets and more information, visit the webpage.

Acoustics at Root Cellar

The Root Cellar Bakery is hosting Ryan McGillicuddy April 14. Students and locals can listen to the acoustic live music from 8-10 p.m.

There will be a happy hour special from 6-8 p.m. where all drinks will be 50 percent off.

The Root Cellar Bakery is located on 142 N. LBJ Drive.

Swim Clinic

There will be a free swim clinic April 14 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

The clinic will teach stroke skills and drills to help improve strokes and speed.

The clinic will be held from 12:25-7:25 p.m. For questions and more details, contact Jenn Radford at jr1785@txstate.edu.

Concert at Aquabrew

Brent Ryan is a Texas-loving singer and songwriter who places the importance in his work on the authenticity. Aquabrew will be hosting a Brent Ryan concert at 9 p.m. April 14.

Aquabrew is located on 150 S. LBJ, and management can be contacted for more information at 512-353-2739.