Sports April 14

Away loss for baseball

The baseball team’s two game win streak over the University of Texas ended last night after a 9-2 loss to the Longhorns. Jaylen Hubbard, sophomore third baseman, led the way for the Bobcats offensively, hitting 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Texas State upset No. 12 Baylor

The softball team upset the No. 12 Baylor Bears 1-0 April 12 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. After six innings of being held scoreless, the Bobcats were finally able to reach home plate after a single grounder. Texas State’s overall record improved to 30-8.

Sasikarn Somboonsup named SBC golfer of the week

Sasikarn Somboonsup, freshman golfer, was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on April 12. It is the first honor for Somboonsup, and it is the second time this season that the Bobcats have been awarded a SBC honor. The Bobcats will defend their title April 17-19 at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Tennis to compete at home

The tennis team will finish the 2017 regular season at home April 15 against UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Bobcats competed in two Sun Belt Conference games April 8-9 against Arkansas State and UT-Arlington. Texas State will compete against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 11 a.m. at Bobcat Tennis Complex.