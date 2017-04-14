Headlines April 14

Final Fit Talk of the semester

Texas State’s Campus Recreation is hosting the final event of Fit Talks: Why are you beYOUtiful? series.

The event will be held on April 17 in the rec’s wet classroom, and is intended to be an open discussion on body image. All students can attend for free.

Rec hosts swimming clinic

The student recreation center will offer a swimming clinic focused on turns in the natatorium. The event is open to students, faculty and staff and will take place April 18, from 5-7 p.m.

According to the rec’s website, all participants will receive a free T-shirt and can come and go from the event at any time.

Bobcats host take back the night event

Ebony Stewart, poetry champion, will collaborate with Men Against Violence April 24 to rally against sexual assault and dating violence.

The event will begin with a rally in front of Old Main at 6 p.m. then will continue by marching to the LBJ Student Center amphitheater.

Registration to participate in the event as a poet is open until April 19, students are asked to apply at http://www.healthcenter.txstate.edu/healthycats/Happenings/Take-Back-The-Night/Poetry-Submission.html.

Changes proposed to Hazelwood Act

Texas universities are asking the Texas legislature for assistance with providing Hazelwood benefits to veterans and their families. J.M. Lozano, chairman of the Texas House’s Higher Education Committee, is proposing changes to the Hazelwood Act.

The possible change is coming as some organizations and universities find the current bill too expensive to maintain. Lozano will have more detailed information on his bill proposal in the coming week.